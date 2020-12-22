DomRaider Reaches Market Cap of $404,335.85 (DRT)

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. DomRaider has a total market cap of $404,335.85 and $3.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DomRaider token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DomRaider has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DomRaider alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00054267 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.93 or 0.00354625 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00026819 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002179 BTC.

DomRaider Token Profile

DRT is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 tokens. DomRaider’s official website is token.domraider.com . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here

DomRaider Token Trading

DomRaider can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DomRaider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DomRaider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DRTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DomRaider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DomRaider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.