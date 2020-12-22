Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Trading Down 4.9%

Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB)’s share price fell 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 22,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 32,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

CXB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.30 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Pi Financial lifted their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.70 to C$3.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Calibre Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on Calibre Mining and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.84.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

