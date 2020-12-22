iMetal Resources Inc. (IMR.V) (CVE:IMR) Stock Price Down 4.5%

iMetal Resources Inc. (IMR.V) (CVE:IMR) shares fell 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. 296,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 398,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$4.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.08.

iMetal Resources Inc. (IMR.V) (CVE:IMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Johan Grandin sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total value of C$33,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 607,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$82,057.46. Also, Director Scott Davis sold 248,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total value of C$31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 278,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,864.50.

iMetal Resources Inc. (IMR.V) Company Profile (CVE:IMR)

iMetal Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of 145 squares kilometers located in Ontario. The company was formerly known as Adroit Resources Inc and changed its name to iMetal Resources Inc in November 2015.

