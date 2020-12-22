Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) rose 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.90 and last traded at $34.63. Approximately 789,435 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,167,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.27.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average of $39.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares by 31.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares by 195.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 165,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 109,321 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,167,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares by 1,237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

