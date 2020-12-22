Golem (GNT) Trading Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 21st. Over the last week, Golem has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a market cap of $79.58 million and $1.40 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000493 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00054299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.42 or 0.00356085 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00026962 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

Golem (CRYPTO:GNT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 711,926,609 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,376,609 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official website is golem.network

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

