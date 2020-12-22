Waltonchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.25 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $24.25 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $609.20 or 0.02664406 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00026887 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

