Mirrored Netflix Market Capitalization Reaches $2.24 Million (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 21st. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and $3,141.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix token can currently be purchased for approximately $527.64 or 0.02301444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00141354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00021481 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.52 or 0.00743753 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00169625 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00384161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00072672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00107967 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Token Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 4,245 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Netflix Token Trading

Mirrored Netflix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “mNFLXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.