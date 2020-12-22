Augur (REP) Price Up 7.8% This Week

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Augur has a market capitalization of $189.05 million and $20.39 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can now be bought for about $17.19 or 0.00074964 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00054397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.29 or 0.00358928 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00027192 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

REP is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Augur is www.augur.net

