Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) dropped 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.64 and last traded at $35.72. Approximately 14,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 6,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.35.

VONOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Vonovia alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.