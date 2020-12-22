Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) shares were down 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.95 and last traded at $14.95. Approximately 1,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RXEEY shares. HSBC cut shares of Rexel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Rexel alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48.

Rexel SA distributes electrical products for residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, switches, and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.