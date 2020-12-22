Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.55. Approximately 1,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49.

About Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE)

Enterprise Diversified, Inc engages in the Internet, asset management, real estate, home services, and other businesses in the United States and Canada. It offers consumer and business-grade Internet access; wholesale managed modem services for downstream Internet service providers; Web hosting services; and various ancillary services through Sitestar.net.

