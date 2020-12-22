Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Shares Up 8.1%

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF) shares shot up 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. 144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Mediaset España Comunicación to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 6th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70.

Mediaset EspaÃ±a ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the free-to-air television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven TV channels comprising Telecinco, FactorÃ­a de FicciÃ³n, Boing, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and BeMad. It is also involved in the audio-visual production; news agency services; and advertising promotion activities.

