Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

FMAO has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ FMAO traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $23.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,726. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $262.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 21.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 332.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.