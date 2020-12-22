Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $172.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $94.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.44.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.21. The company had a trading volume of 776,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,364. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of -104.14 and a beta of 1.13. Elastic has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $157.12.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.48 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $78,570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $1,468,290.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,474.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,277,850 shares of company stock worth $149,126,233. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Elastic by 71.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 34.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

