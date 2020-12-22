Genesis Vision Market Cap Reaches $6.40 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00006309 BTC on exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00054261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.23 or 0.00358598 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00027264 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.