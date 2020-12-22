PUBLISH Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $111,820.00 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $111,820.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar. One PUBLISH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00141385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00021450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.18 or 0.00742134 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00169602 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00384073 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00072143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00108130 BTC.

About PUBLISH

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,200,182 tokens. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

