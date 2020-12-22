IQ.cash (IQ) Hits Market Capitalization of $274,849.53

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One IQ.cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. IQ.cash has a market capitalization of $274,849.53 and approximately $145,216.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00141385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00021450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.18 or 0.00742134 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00169602 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00384073 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00072143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00108130 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

Buying and Selling IQ.cash

IQ.cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQ.cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

