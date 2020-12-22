Axis DeFi (AXIS) Market Cap Reaches $794,037.40

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded down 27.4% against the dollar. One Axis DeFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001660 BTC on major exchanges. Axis DeFi has a total market cap of $794,037.40 and $107,953.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axis DeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00054163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004361 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.23 or 0.00358276 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00027278 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002307 BTC.

About Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AXISUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Axis DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axis DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.