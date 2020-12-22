Centric Cash (CNS) Trading 10% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Centric Cash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Centric Cash has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centric Cash has a total market capitalization of $139,331.08 and $143,492.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001475 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000356 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Centric Cash Token Profile

Centric Cash is a token. Centric Cash’s total supply is 782,987,751 tokens. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

Centric Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

