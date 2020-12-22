Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Chairman John S. Stroup Sells 7,417 Shares

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $298,311.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 92,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,710,415.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BDC traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.04. The company had a trading volume of 239,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,074. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $475.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 24.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 0.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 139,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Belden by 13.5% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Belden by 14.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Belden by 11.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

