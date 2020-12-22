Nebulas Hits Market Capitalization of $18.51 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001395 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Binance, Neraex and LBank. Over the last week, Nebulas has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Nebulas has a market cap of $18.51 million and $2.32 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00054033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00356487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00027331 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002322 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas (NAS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,187,214 coins and its circulating supply is 57,651,692 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Neraex, Huobi, Binance, BCEX, Allcoin, LBank and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

