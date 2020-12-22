Profile Utility Token (PUT) Market Capitalization Achieves $111,052.85

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Profile Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $111,052.85 and approximately $56.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Allcoin, Coinrail and Coinnest.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Profile Utility Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,055.73 or 1.00130735 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00021672 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00017170 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000266 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00054871 BTC.

About Profile Utility Token

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, LBank, Bit-Z, Coinnest and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PUTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Profile Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Profile Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.