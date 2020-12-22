Ardor (ARDR) Trading Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Ardor has a market capitalization of $68.31 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0684 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Helium (HNT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00006587 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00044026 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

