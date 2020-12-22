Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Market Capitalization Tops $236.79 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $236.79 million and $23.21 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00054033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00140909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021491 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.60 or 0.00740934 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00169015 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00382512 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,435,506,808 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

