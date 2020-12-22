Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) Director Darren Murvin Pylot Sells 2,450,000 Shares of Stock

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 2,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$5,022,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,965,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,078,696.90.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$2.37. 787,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,968. The company has a market cap of C$954.01 million and a P/E ratio of -592.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63. Capstone Mining Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.33 and a twelve month high of C$2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.37.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$173.96 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CS. Cormark lifted their target price on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a report on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.51.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

