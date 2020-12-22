Tether Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.39 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Tether has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion and $70.68 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tether has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Tether token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00141602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.51 or 0.00742308 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00169900 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00383456 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00072149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00107508 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,643.83 or 1.07287832 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 20,733,323,926 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,394,567,134 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars.

