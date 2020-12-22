Qtum (QTUM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $301.17 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $253.87 million and approximately $301.17 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.60 or 0.00011336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000429 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,011,288 coins and its circulating supply is 97,491,868 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QTUMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.