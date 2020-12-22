Arnold Goldstein Sells 1,859 Shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Stock

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) insider Arnold Goldstein sold 1,859 shares of Radiant Logistics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $11,154.00.

Arnold Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 25th, Arnold Goldstein bought 3,000 shares of Radiant Logistics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $14,580.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, Arnold Goldstein sold 8,395 shares of Radiant Logistics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $48,019.40.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.66. 233,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,250. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $6.55.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RLGT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Radiant Logistics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radiant Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 543.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Radiant Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

