Dragon Coins (DRG) Achieves Market Cap of $2.78 Million

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Dragon Coins token can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Dragon Coins has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $890.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00054332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.91 or 0.00359385 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00027693 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Dragon Coins Token Profile

Dragon Coins (DRG) is a token. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

