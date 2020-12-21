Newton (NEW) Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last week, Newton has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Newton coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. Newton has a total market cap of $5.90 million and $527,512.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00141873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00021537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.22 or 0.00742476 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00170055 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00386446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00072481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00108086 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

