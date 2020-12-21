Fortuna Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last seven days, Fortuna has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. One Fortuna token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $350,684.95 and $18,377.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00054184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.37 or 0.00360774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00027883 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna is a token. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

