Dock (DOCK) Price Hits $0.0136 on Major Exchanges

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Dock has a total market capitalization of $8.40 million and $4.78 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dock has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00054184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.37 or 0.00360774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00027883 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002346 BTC.

About Dock

Dock is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 619,461,743 tokens. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . The official website for Dock is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

