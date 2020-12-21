VeriME 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $145.00 (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 95.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last week, VeriME has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One VeriME token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. VeriME has a market capitalization of $16,517.00 and $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VeriME alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00053889 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.52 or 0.00360886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00028258 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002266 BTC.

VeriME Profile

VeriME (VME) is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime . VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home . VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime . VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriME and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.