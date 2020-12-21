ValuEngine Lowers Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) to Strong Sell

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

XPER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BWS Financial started coverage on Xperi in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

XPER stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.04. 635,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,008. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Xperi has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.64.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.00 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Xperi will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at $468,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 567,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 209,013 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $548,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

