TransferCoin Market Cap Reaches $57,024.26 (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded down 93.7% against the U.S. dollar. TransferCoin has a total market cap of $57,024.26 and approximately $466.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TransferCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007494 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TransferCoin

TransferCoin (TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw . TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

