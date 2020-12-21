PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of PPERY traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 82,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,294. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95. PT Bank Mandiri has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $11.74.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings; motorcycle loans and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

