PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of PPERY traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 82,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,294. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95. PT Bank Mandiri has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $11.74.
