Macy’s (NYSE:M) Downgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Macy’s (NYSE:M) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

M has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. OTR Global raised Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

NYSE:M traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 20,545,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,635,643. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Macy’s will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 91.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the third quarter worth $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Macy’s by 182.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s in the second quarter worth $69,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

