ValuEngine Lowers VEREIT (NYSE:VER) to Strong Sell

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on VEREIT from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VER traded down $1.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.99. 11,376,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. VEREIT has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.98 and a beta of 1.01.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.35). VEREIT had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. VEREIT’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that VEREIT will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other VEREIT news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano acquired 40,000 shares of VEREIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,279,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,757,665.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in VEREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.