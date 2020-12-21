XYO Market Capitalization Tops $3.50 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, KuCoin and BitMart. In the last week, XYO has traded up 48.7% against the US dollar. XYO has a market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $12,602.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00053822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.13 or 0.00362715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00028307 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002199 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, DEx.top, KuCoin, YoBit, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

