IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Shares of IVERIC bio stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.91. 1,031,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,940. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $66,829.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $765,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 41,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 569.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 123,342 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.