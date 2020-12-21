ValuEngine Lowers Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) to Hold

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Applied UV in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

AUVI traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,874. Applied UV has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied UV stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.40% of Applied UV as of its most recent SEC filing.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and distribution of automated disinfecting mirror systems for use in hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company also manufactures and supplies custom designed decorative framed mirrors, framed arts, and bathroom vanities primarily to the hospitality market.

