ValuEngine Lowers Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) to Hold

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Applied UV in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
AUVI traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,874. Applied UV has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28.
Applied UV Company Profile
Applied UV, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and distribution of automated disinfecting mirror systems for use in hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company also manufactures and supplies custom designed decorative framed mirrors, framed arts, and bathroom vanities primarily to the hospitality market.
