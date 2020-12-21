DigitalNote (XDN) Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 27.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $34,264.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.41 or 0.00638831 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001151 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000408 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,091,950,186 coins and its circulating supply is 4,875,877,597 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

