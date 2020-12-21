ZEON Network (ZEON) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $95,390.00

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 15% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. ZEON Network has a market cap of $22.08 million and approximately $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZEON Network has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. One ZEON Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, P2PB2B and BitMart.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00140486 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00021630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.68 or 0.00740407 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00168515 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00384424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00072079 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00108640 BTC.

ZEON Network Token Profile

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. The official message board for ZEON Network is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZEON Network’s official website is zeon.network

Buying and Selling ZEON Network

ZEON Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, BitMart and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

