VIG Hits Market Capitalization of $925,815.51 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. VIG has a market cap of $925,815.51 and $1,111.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIG has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,921.27 or 1.00015501 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00021726 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.19 or 0.00450259 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007330 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.75 or 0.00622888 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00144170 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002247 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 806,909,979 tokens. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

Buying and Selling VIG

VIG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

