BitWhite (BTW) Price Reaches $0.0022

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. BitWhite has a market cap of $81,029.46 and approximately $56,268.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitWhite has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00012772 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitWhite

BitWhite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

