Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.25. Wolverine World Wide posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 69.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.70.

Shares of WWW stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $31.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,549. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average is $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $618,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,782,253.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,527.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $759,280 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,589,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

