USD Coin Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, LATOKEN, OKEx and Kucoin. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.35 billion and $855.92 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $609.92 or 0.02662843 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00026876 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin (USDC) is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 3,359,671,932 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,345,940,887 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Korbit, Kucoin, LATOKEN, SouthXchange, CoinEx, Crex24, FCoin, CPDAX, Poloniex, Coinbase Pro, Hotbit and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

