NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.95

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NCCGF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

