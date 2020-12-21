Remme (REM) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.07 Million

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Remme has a total market cap of $2.07 million and $146,952.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Remme token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, DEx.top, Kuna and Tidex. In the last week, Remme has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00053588 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.70 or 0.00357418 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00027865 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official website is remme.io

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Hotbit, Kuna, IDEX, Gate.io and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

