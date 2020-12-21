JulSwap Reaches Market Cap of $3.65 Million (JUL)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. JulSwap has a market cap of $3.65 million and $228,338.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap token can currently be purchased for about $39.55 or 0.00249234 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00139842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00021475 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.37 or 0.00736598 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00167810 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00385446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00071502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00108922 BTC.

JulSwap Token Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 974,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,162 tokens. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

JulSwap Token Trading

JulSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

